State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.72 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ameren worth $27,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $90.47 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

