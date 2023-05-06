State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,212 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 11.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

