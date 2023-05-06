International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $27,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after acquiring an additional 925,805 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after acquiring an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $84,643,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.