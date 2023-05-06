Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $123.00 and last traded at $127.09, with a volume of 30329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.44.

The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Stories

