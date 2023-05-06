Connectus Wealth LLC Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Globe Life by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Globe Life by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Insider Activity

Globe Life Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $523,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $108.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.10%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

