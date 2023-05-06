5,618 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after purchasing an additional 169,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

AL opened at $37.84 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

