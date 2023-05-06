State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $28,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,251,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 1.5 %

EIX stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.