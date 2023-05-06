State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 230 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $28,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,841,000 after purchasing an additional 762,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 319,116 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $53,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in M&T Bank by 40.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,576,000 after acquiring an additional 278,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

