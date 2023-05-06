State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 152,630 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 865,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $30,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 2.3 %

KDP opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.