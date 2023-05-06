Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2,553.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

