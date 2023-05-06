Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,881 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $33,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

