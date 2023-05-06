State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,590 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of ON Semiconductor worth $33,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 4.4 %

ON stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

