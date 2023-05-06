iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,530,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 510,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 110,891 shares during the period.

Shares of EWL opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

