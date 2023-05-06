Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

