State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $34,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 759.7% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 266,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

