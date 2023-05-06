Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDEN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 270.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 565.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000.

BATS:EDEN opened at €109.64 ($120.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a one year low of €54.51 ($59.90) and a one year high of €71.11 ($78.14). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.04.

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

