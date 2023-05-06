Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Down to $20.31

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $18.57. Outset Medical shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 33,963 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Outset Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 61.10% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $33,080.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $33,080.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 66,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $85,986.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,154. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,620,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

