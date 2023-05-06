Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 224.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ENOR opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.20. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $28.33.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

