Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.81.

Shares of AKAM opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,915 shares of company stock worth $776,025 and have sold 23,617 shares worth $1,728,865. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

