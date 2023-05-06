Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $467,000 in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNA. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

CNA Financial Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

