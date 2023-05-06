Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

