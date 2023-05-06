Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Lifted by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

