Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

