Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

BUD opened at $64.83 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

