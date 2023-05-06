Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Position Raised by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 1.1 %

ATGE stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education



Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

