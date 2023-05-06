Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $104.67.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.