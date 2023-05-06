Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 677 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $124.62. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

