Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 300 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,817,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,304. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.