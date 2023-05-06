Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $200.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average is $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.