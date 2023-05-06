Connectus Wealth LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $64.89.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

