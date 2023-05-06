Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $763,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $85.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

