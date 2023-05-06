Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 4.1 %

HES stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

