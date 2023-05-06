Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 14,571 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

