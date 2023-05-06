Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,733 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

