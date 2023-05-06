PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

PG&E Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.13.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

