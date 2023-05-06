Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Veracyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veracyte by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 48.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 65.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,440,000.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

