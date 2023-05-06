Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 421,585 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421,585 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of A. O. Smith worth $30,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.7 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Further Reading

