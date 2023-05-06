Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 34,441 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 318.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $2,676,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

PPC opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

