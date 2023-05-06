Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,712 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.75. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

