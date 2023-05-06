Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,170,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 584,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.3 %

About Nutanix

Nutanix stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.