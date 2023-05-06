6,160 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,419.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,082.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

