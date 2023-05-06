Duality Advisers LP Invests $999,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 39,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of X. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 133.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in United States Steel by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Insider Activity

In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

