Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.57. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

