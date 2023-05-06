Duality Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE CDAY opened at $56.70 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.