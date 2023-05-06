Duality Advisers LP Sells 6,698 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM opened at $242.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.43.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

