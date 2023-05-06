Duality Advisers LP Makes New $871,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MSCI by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $473.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.14. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

