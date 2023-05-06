Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 50,107 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

