Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of REYN opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.