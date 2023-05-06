Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ventas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,763,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

