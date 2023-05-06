Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,120 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.19% of Stantec worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 45.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 134.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Stantec by 12.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Stantec by 85.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

Featured Articles

